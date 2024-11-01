Open Menu

Ensuring Efficient Screening: Govt Decides To Install Biometric Machines At All Airports

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all airports

The government has decided to install biometric machines at all airports across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The government has decided to install biometric machines at all airports across the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Interior sources told APP Friday that a letter has been issued to FIA to take immediate measures in this regard.

The Ministry of Interior has made biometric authentication mandatory for international passengers.

Biometric machines will be installed at airports' international immigration counters to ensure efficient screening of passengers, the move is aimed at making security more efficient and in line with international standards.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partn ..

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

6 minutes ago
 Motorway police organized free medical camp

Motorway police organized free medical camp

6 minutes ago
 Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan ..

Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly matc ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match

6 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 po ..

IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

5 minutes ago
 KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastru ..

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

18 minutes ago
PDWP approves development scheme

PDWP approves development scheme

5 minutes ago
 27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders includin ..

27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..

18 minutes ago
 Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug ..

Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug dealers this year

5 minutes ago
 Accused involved in rape case arrested

Accused involved in rape case arrested

6 minutes ago
 ADB conference highlights regional integration in ..

ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..

27 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan