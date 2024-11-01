Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all airports

The government has decided to install biometric machines at all airports across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The government has decided to install biometric machines at all airports across the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Interior sources told APP Friday that a letter has been issued to FIA to take immediate measures in this regard.

The Ministry of Interior has made biometric authentication mandatory for international passengers.

Biometric machines will be installed at airports' international immigration counters to ensure efficient screening of passengers, the move is aimed at making security more efficient and in line with international standards.