Ensuring End To Indian Occupation Of Occupied Kashmir Obligation Of UNSC: Maleeha Lodhi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Ensuring end to Indian occupation of occupied Kashmir obligation of UNSC: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan permanent envoy to UN, Maleeha Lodhi has said responsibility for ensuring to end Indian occupation of Indian Held Kashmir rests with UN Security Council (UNSC).Maleeha Lodhi met Lodhi met President of the UN Security Council Joanna Wronecka and discussed with her Indian steps and prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy to UN, Maleeha Lodhi has said responsibility for ensuring to end Indian occupation of Indian Held Kashmir rests with UN Security Council (UNSC).Maleeha Lodhi met Lodhi met President of the UN Security Council Joanna Wronecka and discussed with her Indian steps and prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.In a tweet on Wednesday, she said that during a meeting in New York, she briefed her in detail about the violations of UN Security Council resolutions by India." I met the President of the UN Security Council Joanna Wronecka Tuesday afternoon at the UN to apprise her about the grave threat to regional peace and security posed by India's illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its violations of SC resolutions"Citing to Indian decision on abrogation of special constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir she told UNSC president during the meeting such illegal moves by India have put the peace of the region at risk.

India has committed violations of UNSC resolutions. Security Council should take measures to deal with the threats being posed to peace in the region due to Indian steps.She said Indian moves constitute sheer breach of UNSC resolutions and international laws.

India can not alter ground realities through unilateral legislation by dint of force.

She reiterated Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to people of Kashmir. However ensuring implementation on UNSC resolutions is obligation of UNSC and international community, she stressed.Pakistan, she said, resolutely condemns this sly Indian attempt to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, adding, "The valiant Kashmiri struggle for self-determination cannot be crushed through a parliamentary act."Kashmiris across the spectrum, the Pakistani envoy told President Wronecka, have unequivocally rejected the Indian move.Moderate voices within India have also berated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for mortgaging Kashmir to its narrow political interests, she pointed out."Tellingly, India is fully aware of the illegality of its actions," she said, pointing out that the legislative �farce' in the Indian Parliament was thus, preceded by additional deployment of 38,000 soldiers to the occupied territory, forced exodus of all outsiders, imposition of curfew, detention of the legitimate Kashmiri leadership, and suspension of communication servicesShe apprised UNSC president of the terrific effects on the region stemming from Indian steps saying UNSC should take immediate steps on this count.

