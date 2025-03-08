Ensuring Food Security Top Priority: Rana Tanveer
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has
said that there is a need to implement minimum loss options to achieve desired goals.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services
Corporation (PASSCO) headquarters here on Saturday.
The meeting reviewed wheat stock of the PASSCO (quantity and quality), costing of current
wheat stock indigenous and imported besides progress on liquidation/winding of the
PASSCO etc.
He said: "Ensuring food security is always among the priorities of the government.
"
A commodities wing could be formed, the minister said and directed the authorities to work
in this regard.
He said there was need to implement viable options for maintaining strategic reserves.
Rana Tanveer said that new wheat production would arrive in almost next two weeks and if there
would be no shortage then various options like export and others could be seen.
Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry,
PASSCO Managing Director Sarfaraz Durrani, GM Field Waqas Alam, GM HR Najam ul Masood,
GM Finance Muhammad Qadeer attended the meeting.
