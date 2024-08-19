Ensuring free, timely medical care a top priority: DC Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Dr Waqar Ali Khan on Monday directed Assistant Commissioners to conduct surprise visits to government hospitals to ensure free and timely medical assistance to patients.

According to DC Office, during these visits, the assistant commissioners have been checking on the medical facilities provided to patients, the attendance of doctors and other staff, and the availability of medicines.

They have issued instructions to the hospital staff to ensure that timely, excellent and free medical care is provided to patients and their families.

Speaking about the government's efforts, Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Waqar Ali Khan said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister, providing the best, timely and free medical facilities to the public is the top priority.

He assured that the administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the availability of these facilities.

Dr. Waqar Ali Khan further stated that doctors, paramedical staff and other personnel must ensure their attendance in all government hospitals, field hospitals and mobile clinics to attend to patients.

The surprise visits and the directives issued by the administration aim to enhance the quality of healthcare services and make them more accessible to the people of Sheikhupura.

