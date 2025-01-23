Ensuring fundamental right for women a collective responsibility: Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has allowed female staff members of the National Assembly Secretariat to leave for home before sunset during sessions of the National Assembly.

Ayaz Sadiq said that protecting women's rights is collective responsibility.

He also stressed on the need to take all necessary steps to provide balance between professional and domestic responsibilities for women.

Dr. Shahida Rahman, Secretary General of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, extends appreciation to the Speaker's initiative, stating that the Parliament is committed to protect women's rights.

She added that this decision will facilitate women in balancing work and family life.

MNA Nikhat Shakeel, Convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, said that this step will have a positive impact on child upbringing and is an important step towards improving women's lives.

Shaista Pervez Malik, Country Ambassador/MNA for Women Political Leaders, said that this initiative is also worth emulating for other institutions, and its implementation is necessary in government and private institutions for women.

Female members of the National Assembly and employee appreciated the Speaker's initiative and urged all government and private institutions to follow such initiatives.

