Ensuring Fundamental Right For Women A Collective Responsibility: Ayaz Sadiq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has allowed female staff members of the National Assembly Secretariat to leave for home before sunset during sessions of the National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has allowed female staff members of the National Assembly Secretariat to leave for home before sunset during sessions of the National Assembly.
Ayaz Sadiq said that protecting women's rights is collective responsibility.
He also stressed on the need to take all necessary steps to provide balance between professional and domestic responsibilities for women.
Dr. Shahida Rahman, Secretary General of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, extends appreciation to the Speaker's initiative, stating that the Parliament is committed to protect women's rights.
She added that this decision will facilitate women in balancing work and family life.
MNA Nikhat Shakeel, Convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, said that this step will have a positive impact on child upbringing and is an important step towards improving women's lives.
Shaista Pervez Malik, Country Ambassador/MNA for Women Political Leaders, said that this initiative is also worth emulating for other institutions, and its implementation is necessary in government and private institutions for women.
Female members of the National Assembly and employee appreciated the Speaker's initiative and urged all government and private institutions to follow such initiatives.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change6 minutes ago
-
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad27 minutes ago
-
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy48 minutes ago
-
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
District Judges training program highlights need to protect women's rights2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested dociot in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrested four outlaws, recovered hashish2 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Cell inaugurated at NAB Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges plan for Gaza reconstruction; Israeli raids may derail ceasefire: FO spox34 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum reviews PSO, Energy sector challenges34 minutes ago