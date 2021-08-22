Ensuring good governance a top priority of AJK government: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) : , Aug 22 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Sunday reiterated his government's resolve to establish good governance and to accelerate development activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this while talking to the deputy speaker, legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq and members of AJK Assembly, Mir Akbar Khan and Ali Shan Soni in the Federal metropolis.

The Prime Minister said funds for the development of all the Constituencies of the area would be extended to redress past negligence.

He said all out efforts would be made to ensure supremacy of law and to address grievances of people on priority.

The election of the Azad Kashmir council and the cabinet issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members of AJK assembly said all resources would be channelized to resolve the problems of the people on priority, adding, the incumbent government would be the successful and would fulfill hopes of people.