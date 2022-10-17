Ensuring Inclusion of People with Disabilities at all Levels

(@Abdulla99267510)

Empowerment and inclusion of people with disabilities in society is the most important element towards achieving sustainable development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) In a recent major development towards recognition of the rights and needs of people with disabilities (PWDs), the National Assembly Secretariat has made infrastructural adaptations to make the building of parliament house friendly and accessible for people with disabilities.

This is the first ever such initiative in the history of Pakistan. Besides this, the National Assembly for the first time has got Braille copy of the Constitution of Pakistan that would provide the visually impaired people with an opportunity to access Constitution of the country and benefit from the supreme law of the land.

This was done by the joint efforts of Sightsavers and Government of Pakistan to ensure inclusion of people with disabilities at all levels.

The role of Sightsavers was highly appreciated at the government level for ensuring the inclusion of persons with disabilities in society.

In her remarks, Country Director Sightsavers, Munazza Gillani said that provision of all these facilities at the Assembly building is part of the Sightsavers’ national initiative to mobilize efforts for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD), the principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind’.

These initiatives are one of their kinds and they should be replicated in other such prime institutions as well as all private and public institutions to give people with disabilities access to physical as well as intellectual property.

Sightsavers, a UK based international organization working for creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities in 33 countries and working in Pakistan since 1985.