UrduPoint.com

Ensuring Inclusion Of People With Disabilities At All Levels

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Ensuring Inclusion of People with Disabilities at all Levels

Empowerment and inclusion of people with disabilities in society is the most important element towards achieving sustainable development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) In a recent major development towards recognition of the rights and needs of people with disabilities (PWDs), the National Assembly Secretariat has made infrastructural adaptations to make the building of parliament house friendly and accessible for people with disabilities.

This is the first ever such initiative in the history of Pakistan. Besides this, the National Assembly for the first time has got Braille copy of the Constitution of Pakistan that would provide the visually impaired people with an opportunity to access Constitution of the country and benefit from the supreme law of the land.
This was done by the joint efforts of Sightsavers and Government of Pakistan to ensure inclusion of people with disabilities at all levels.

The role of Sightsavers was highly appreciated at the government level for ensuring the inclusion of persons with disabilities in society.

In her remarks, Country Director Sightsavers, Munazza Gillani said that provision of all these facilities at the Assembly building is part of the Sightsavers’ national initiative to mobilize efforts for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD), the principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind’.
These initiatives are one of their kinds and they should be replicated in other such prime institutions as well as all private and public institutions to give people with disabilities access to physical as well as intellectual property.
Sightsavers, a UK based international organization working for creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities in 33 countries and working in Pakistan since 1985.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Parliament United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for dev ..

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for development of Balochistan: Ali A ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable ..

Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat

2 minutes ago
 SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys Sch ..

SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022

2 minutes ago
 Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaz ..

Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaza sealed

2 minutes ago
 Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - ..

Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - Charity

2 minutes ago
 Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.