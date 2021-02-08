Ensuring justice must be the first priority of judiciary

District and Session Judge Attock Syed Naveed Raza Bokhari on Monday said that ensuring justice to the litigants across the board must be the first priority of the judiciary

"Judges must be God fearing while using their powers as all are answerable to almighty Allah" Bokhari said while addressing a function held in the honor of newly appointed judges.

On the occasion Additional Sessions Judges Ali Raza , Irfan Ahmad Sheikh , Javed Iqbal Bosal , Senior Civil Judges Shafqat Shahbaz Raja , Umer Rashid , Babar Hussain , Civil Judges Taimoor Afzal , Waqas Murtaza Janjua , Kamran Zaheer Abbasi , Yasir Tanveer , Aleena Ghaffar , Sumaira Alamgir , Irum Nazir and large number of lawyers were also present.

District and Session Judge Syed Naveed Raza Bokhari said, lawyers want only honor and self respect which is their due right but the respect and honor must also be maintained at every level.

He said, judges and lawyers together can ensure timely and speedy justice.

Chairman Discipline Committee and member Punjab Bar Council Malik Israr Ahmad while addressing on the occasion said that 3900 applications against the lawyers had been lying pending for the last six months and decision about these applications will be taken soon and this decision will be on merit and said that action against those having fake degrees will be taken as per the law and no lenient view will be taken in this context.

President District Bar Attock Khalid Mehmood Shahzeb Awan said that bench and bar have a close relation and this relation will be maintain all the time .

He also apprised the District and Sessions Judge about the problems being faced by the district bar.