Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited D-Chowk and various duty points on Monday.

IG Rizvi met with the officials of Islamabad Police and other law enforcement departments in order to boost their morale while performing duties to maintain the law-and-order situation in the capital, a spokesman told APP.

On the occasion, IG Rizvi has instructed the officials to be highly alert and vigilant to deal with any emerging law and order situation.

“We shall take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any element” IG said while addressing the officials.

Rizvi further said that, all the officials, while performing duties, were putting in their best efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation.

He said all the officers have been directed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel to deal with any law-and-order situation and check all the duties by themselves.

