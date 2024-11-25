Open Menu

Ensuring Law & Order In Capital, Top-most Priority; IG Rizvi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited D-Chowk and various duty points on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited D-Chowk and various duty points on Monday.

IG Rizvi met with the officials of Islamabad Police and other law enforcement departments in order to boost their morale while performing duties to maintain the law-and-order situation in the capital, a spokesman told APP.

On the occasion, IG Rizvi has instructed the officials to be highly alert and vigilant to deal with any emerging law and order situation.

“We shall take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any element” IG said while addressing the officials.

Rizvi further said that, all the officials, while performing duties, were putting in their best efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation.

He said all the officers have been directed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel to deal with any law-and-order situation and check all the duties by themselves.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Alert Nasir All From Best

Recent Stories

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

13 seconds ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

14 seconds ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

3 hours ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

5 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

6 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

6 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

8 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan