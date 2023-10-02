Ensuring law & order priority of Police

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan on Monday said that ensuring law and order situation was a top priority of the police. He stated this during a meeting with local elders and dignitaries of the Gomal area held here at his office

TANK, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan on Monday said that ensuring law and order situation was a top priority of the police. He stated this during a meeting with local elders and dignitaries of the Gomal area held here at his office.

The SP Investigation said the police were servants of the public and were always available to serve them. He said the police were using all their available resources to eliminate crimes and provide a peaceful environment to the citizens.

During the discussion, the issues of improved police-public relations, the state of law and order, crime prevention, and public safety were covered in detail.

He said the local elders apprised the SP Investigation about the crimes in the area, which the SP Investigation assured them to resolve their problems on a priority basis.

He said the protection of life, property and honour of all the citizens would be ensured. He vowed that all types of crimes would be eradicated from society with the cooperation of the people.