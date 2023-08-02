Ensuring merit key to transform PIPS into center of excellence: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that observance of merit is key to transforming the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Service (PIPS) into a centre of excellence.

While Chairing the board of Governors' Meeting of PIPS in Islamabad, he said that purpose of PIPS was to provide qualitative legislative support to Parliamentarians across the country. Moreover, he stated that qualitative research is key to ensuring the promotion of public-friendly legislation.

The Members of the Board of Governors PIPS unanimously emphasized ensuring merit while making appointments, particularly in PIPS and all other parliamentary institutions.

The Members also stressed the need to create strong links among provincial legislators and Federal legislators.

The Members also urged the need to enhance the research capacity of PIPS in order to provide detailed research-based inputs to legislators.

The Board of Governors' meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Speaker of Provincial Assembly Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, MNAs Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and senior officers of National Assembly Secretariat and PIPS.