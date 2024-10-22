Ensuring People’s Security, A Top Govt’s Priority : Advisor
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Provincial Advisor for Industries and Craft, Mir Hassan Zahri on Tuesday said ensuring security to the people is the top priority of the government.
While he talking the notice of incident of banditry here at post office road directed the police to take effective steps for early arrest of the criminals.
The advisor said the government committed to ensure law and order in the area, adding zero tolerance policy had been adopted control crimes in the province.
APP/ahe/378
