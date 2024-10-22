Open Menu

Ensuring People’s Security, A Top Govt’s Priority : Advisor

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Ensuring People’s security, a top govt’s priority : Advisor

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Provincial Advisor for Industries and Craft, Mir Hassan Zahri on Tuesday said ensuring security to the people is the top priority of the government.

While he talking the notice of incident of banditry here at post office road directed the police to take effective steps for early arrest of the criminals.

The advisor said the government committed to ensure law and order in the area, adding zero tolerance policy had been adopted control crimes in the province.

APP/ahe/378

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Road Criminals Post Government Top

Recent Stories

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

60 minutes ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

1 hour ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

2 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

18 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

18 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

18 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan