Ensuring Provision Of Education, Health Facilities Among Priorities Of The Sindh Govt : Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

Ensuring provision of education, health facilities among priorities of the Sindh Govt : Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the provision of health and education facilities to the masses among top priorities of the Sindh government and the role of NGOs in expanding these facilities is commendable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the provision of health and education facilities to the masses among top priorities of the Sindh government and the role of NGOs in expanding these facilities is commendable.

He said this while visiting the head office of Hands, a non-governmental organization, said a statement on Monday.

On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Tanveer Sheikh welcomed the Minister at office of Hands and briefed him about the welfare activities of Hands.

Sindh Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch inspected model homes and various projects while General Manager Hands Nadeem Wagon informed him about various projects.

On the occasion, the Minister also planted a sapling under the Tree Plantation Campaign at Head Office.

Dr Tanveer Sheikh also briefed the Minister about the project related to public private partnership of the Sindh government and said that Hands was working to provide better health and education facilities and also working to eliminate poverty in 58 districts all over Pakistan, including Sindh.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch praised the performance of the Hands and hoped that it would continue to expand its positive activities in the future as well.

He assured the Hands administration his full support for welfare of the people and said that through public and private partnership we can provide better facilities to the people in all fields.

