'Ensuring quality of animals feed top priority'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani said on Monday that Punjab Animal Feed Act was a comprehensive regulatory law for feed of animals and birds.

Presiding over a special meeting on feed act, he said that it was among top priorities of the department to ensure quality of feed of animals.

It was important to inspect feed sampling and standard of analytical skills, he added.

He said that transfer of power was being ensured to field officers under an act.

The Secretary directed the officers concerned to ensure ease of doing business to FeedProtection Department.

Directors and officers of the department also attended the meeting.