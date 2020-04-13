UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ensuring Relief For Labourers, Daily-wagers Top Priority : Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:54 PM

Ensuring relief for labourers, daily-wagers top priority : Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the foremost priority of the government amid coronavirus situation was to provide relief to weaker segment of society particularly labourers, daily-wagers and people with humble background

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the foremost priority of the government amid coronavirus situation was to provide relief to weaker segment of society particularly labourers, daily-wagers and people with humble background.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the implementation of financial package announced by the government.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers including Syed Fakhar Imam, Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub, Asad Umer, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, the Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation and other senior officials.

The Finance Secretary gave an in-depth briefing on the so far progress on financial assistance worth Rs 1.2 trillion announced for different sectors.

The Managing Director Utility Stores briefed about the position of available stock of items and arrangements in view of the month of Ramzan.

The meeting was apprised that Rs 25 billion were immediately provided to NDMA for necessary arrangements against coronavirus including diagnosis and treatment of affected patients.

Fifty billion rupees were allocated for medical equipment and facility of doctors and paramedic staff.

For tax relief on food and health, Rs 15 billion have been allocated, of which Rs 10 billion have been spent so far.

For relief of daily-wagers, an amount of Rs 200 billion has been allocated. For other weaker segments and shelter homes, Rs 150 billion have been disbursed already, of which Rs 6 billion are reserved for expansion of network of shelter homes.

For relief to consumers of petrol and diesel, Rs 70 billion have been allocated.

The public will benefit from Utility Stores, for which Rs 50 billion have been disbursed for sale of items on cheaper rates.

On relief in electricity and gas consumer bills, the government will provide a relief of Rs 100 billion. Exporters will also get a relief of Rs 100 billion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Sale Progress Gas Commerce From Government Billion Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4 arrested on pocketing Ehsaas aid, Rs 500,000, de ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA's DWP meeting convene for PC-1 approval of te ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss UNSC5 Summit - Kremli ..

28 seconds ago

Russia May Start Conducting COVID-19 Immunity Test ..

29 seconds ago

Nearly 1 million students return to school in Chin ..

31 seconds ago

KP govt rejects news about missing of 1100 zaireen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.