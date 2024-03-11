Open Menu

Ensuring Safe Food: IFA Holds Awareness Session With Nanbai Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Deputy Director Operations of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique with the collaboration of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) conducted a session, aimed at fostering awareness within the Nanbai Association (ISD)

Talking to APP, she said that the session highlighted the role and significance of the Islamabad Food Authority which was participated by over 100 participants.

Commencing with an introduction to the authority, the presentation delved into the paramount importance of upholding food standards and ensuring the safety of food products. Emphasizing the dire need for safe food practices, attendees were enlightened on the methods to uphold such standards and the collaborative efforts required from all stakeholders, she said.

A key focus was placed on the Islamabad Food Authority's mission to prioritize food standards and collaborate effectively to shield consumers from the perils of foodborne illnesses. The responsibilities of the authority and the implementation strategies for maintaining food standards were meticulously outlined, underscoring the indispensable role of personal and premises hygiene in food establishments.

Moreover, attendees were educated on the various food safety hazards associated with the consumption of contaminated food and were provided with invaluable insights into safe food preparation, handling, storage, and packaging techniques, she added.

The seminar concluded with a question and answer session, allowing participants to engage directly with experts and clarify any lingering doubts or queries.

