Ensuring safe journey on national road network NHA priority: Member Coordination

(@FahadShabbir)

National Highway Authority ( NHA) Member Coordination Asim Amin said on Tuesday that provision of safe and sound journey on federalized motorways and highways remained among NHA's top priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):National Highway Authority ( NHA) Member Coordination Asim Amin said on Tuesday that provision of safe and sound journey on federalized motorways and highways remained among NHA's top priorities.

He said this while addressing an E-Kachehri at headoffice of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page. He also answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, Asim Amin said that in the ongoing winter season there is severe fog on Motorways Islamabad-Peshawar (M-1), Islamabad-Lahore (M-2), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3), Faisalabad-Multan (M-4) Multan-Sukkur (M-5) and National Highways and this situation is creating difficulties to the travelers. He asked the people to avoid overtaking and travel at low speed. He further requested to maintain increased distance among the vehicles on road. He said, as per directive of the Prime Minister Office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas are being attended promptly.

To this effect, he appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration also displayed there. In case of overcharging complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there.

Asim Amin hoped that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project would be started by March 2021 on a Public Private Partnership basis. He informed that work on 4 lane Peshawar-Torkham Highway would also start by 2021 on new alignment. Likewise, a contract for direly required flyover near Bara Kahu, will be awarded in July 2021.

He further said, steps are underway to improve the condition of Balkasar-Mianwali road at a cost of Rs. 700 million.

He further said, dualisation of Indus Highway is also underway in three phases with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank and it provides a reduced distance by 450 Km as compared to Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

Asim Amin said, 2-lane Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road will also be dualised. He also informed about the proposed flyover at Shahdara near Lahore to control traffic congestion there. He expected that this flyover would be tendered by November 2021. He said, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will further be extended to Kharain and Rawalpindi. Sialkot-Kharian (70KM) and Kharian-Rawalpindi (115 KM) projects will pave the way for further industrial development in this whole region.

Giving answers to the questions, the NHA Member Coordination said, Layya-Taunsa Bridge and approach road project will be completed by 2022. Work on improvement of Chakdara-Dir segment of N-45 will be started soon. He said, numbers of lanes are being increased at Pindi Bhattian Toll Plaza to control traffic. He said, NHA is also working on Electronic Toll System on national level for ease of the travelers. He said, billions of rupees are spent on construction of roads and that overloading severely damages our roads and it can be checked through mutual cooperation among stakeholders.

He asked NHA officials posted near Sakrand at G.T Road to check the reflectors to facilitate the traffic there.