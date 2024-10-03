Ensuring Smooth Flow Of Traffic On Roads Top Priority; SSP Traffic
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held a meeting at ITP Headquarters
According to ITP statement during the meeting SSP Traffic Islamabad instructed officials to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads.
SSP also discussed measures to improve the traffic system in the Federal capital and take special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents.
Muhammad Sarfraz Virk reviewed measures to ensure road discipline, enforce traffic laws, and strengthen legal actions against violators, he added.
Sarfraz Virk emphasized the need to enforce traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and take strict action against negligence and misconduct, he said.
The traffic police education wing will also educate citizens on road safety and traffic laws on various highways, Virk added.
