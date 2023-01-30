Ensuring smooth traffic flow top priorities: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze said on Monday that maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads and provision of traffic-related facilities including licences were top priority of the Lahore traffic police

Addressing a press conference after assuming charge as the CTO at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here, he said that implementation of traffic rules and laws would be ensured strictly for protecting people's lives. He said a significant positive change in behaviour of traffic wardens while dealing with drivers would be brought about, and supervision of the traffic wardens would be carried out through the Punjab Safe Cities cameras for the purpose.

The CTO said that the number of registered vehicles in provincial capital had reached 7.2 million, so it was a challenging task to cope with the traffic situation with increasing number of vehicles. He said that it was a matter of concern that more than 70 per cent of drivers of the vehicles did not have valid driving licences.

He said that new driving licensing centres would be established so that more people could be facilitated at the earliest, adding that 'Wear helmet campaign' would be launched for a week in provincial capital to make people aware of safety and use of helmets while riding motorcycles.

Mustansar Feroze said that traffic flow was affected at some points due to ongoing construction work, but the traffic wardens were performing duties effectively to maintain traffic flow.

Awareness lectures would be conducted at educational institutions to impart awareness about traffic rules and laws, he said and added that crackdown would also be launched against professional beggars, illegal parking stands and encroachments.

The CTO said that traffic choking points would be analyzed thoroughly so that a comprehensive plan could be evolved to avoid traffic mess on important thoroughfares, asserting that additional traffic officials would be deployed on roads during busy hours.

To a question, Mustansar Feroze said that no traffic warden would be given a target for issuing traffic tickets. Strict action would be taken against the traffic wardens if found involved in corrupt practices and misconduct, the CTO added.