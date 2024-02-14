Ensuring The Children's Rights Is Imperative: Khalid Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district Child Protection Committee held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.
The DC emphasized that it is our collective responsibility to work for the children's rights and protection.
Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad briefed the participants of the meeting on child protection laws, child harassment, mental and sexual harassment, establishment of the Child Protection Unit, district child committee, and the working mechanism of members.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad said that if foreign organizations like UNICEF and WHO are working so hard for the rights and protection of our children, then we also need to work together to fulfill our role according to child protection laws.
He said that awareness in society is necessary for the protection of children's rights and prevention of harassment. All individuals connected to every walk of life need to be involved.
Khalid Iqball directed the education Department and Labor Department to collect data of out-of-school children. He further stated that he assures the members of the district child protection unit and committee that he will fully support them in resolving their issues.
Recent Stories
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to be submitted till March 11: Qad ..
Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cut debate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases4 minutes ago
-
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST10 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa11 minutes ago
-
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region11 minutes ago
-
Remembering Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
LWMC deploys 270 workers, machinery for PSL31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicts across Sukkur division41 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police hands over three missing siblings to father51 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fertilisers hoarders continues51 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered51 minutes ago