Open Menu

Ensuring The Children's Rights Is Imperative: Khalid Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district Child Protection Committee held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The DC emphasized that it is our collective responsibility to work for the children's rights and protection.

Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad briefed the participants of the meeting on child protection laws, child harassment, mental and sexual harassment, establishment of the Child Protection Unit, district child committee, and the working mechanism of members.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad said that if foreign organizations like UNICEF and WHO are working so hard for the rights and protection of our children, then we also need to work together to fulfill our role according to child protection laws.

He said that awareness in society is necessary for the protection of children's rights and prevention of harassment. All individuals connected to every walk of life need to be involved.

Khalid Iqball directed the education Department and Labor Department to collect data of out-of-school children. He further stated that he assures the members of the district child protection unit and committee that he will fully support them in resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad All

Recent Stories

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

4 minutes ago
 2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

10 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

10 minutes ago
 Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

11 minutes ago
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

11 minutes ago
 The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

23 minutes ago
 Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to b ..

Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to be submitted till March 11: Qad ..

5 minutes ago
 Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cu ..

Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cut debate

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan