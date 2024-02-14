Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Child Protection Committee Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has stated that it is essential to ensure the rights and protection of our children.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district Child Protection Committee held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The DC emphasized that it is our collective responsibility to work for the children's rights and protection.

Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad briefed the participants of the meeting on child protection laws, child harassment, mental and sexual harassment, establishment of the Child Protection Unit, district child committee, and the working mechanism of members.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad said that if foreign organizations like UNICEF and WHO are working so hard for the rights and protection of our children, then we also need to work together to fulfill our role according to child protection laws.

He said that awareness in society is necessary for the protection of children's rights and prevention of harassment. All individuals connected to every walk of life need to be involved.

Khalid Iqball directed the education Department and Labor Department to collect data of out-of-school children. He further stated that he assures the members of the district child protection unit and committee that he will fully support them in resolving their issues.