UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ensuring Uninterrupted Supply Of Wheat Flour To Masses, Price Stabilization Govt's Foremost Priority: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:06 PM

Ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat flour to masses, price stabilization govt's foremost priority: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that with stabilization in prices and ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat flour to masses was the foremost priority of government, it would take all possible steps in that regard in consultation with all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that with stabilization in prices and ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat flour to masses was the foremost priority of government, it would take all possible steps in that regard in consultation with all stakeholders.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of current and former chairmen and the representatives of flour mills associations from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, who called on him here.

During the meeting various proposals and future course of action regarding the supply of wheat flour and its availability at affordable prices were discussed.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and senior officers were in attendance.

While chief secretaries of all the four provinces attended the meeting via video-link.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for a meeting with the representatives of flour mills about their problems.

They presented various proposals regarding the timely provision of wheat and its availability to the masses at affordable prices and further easing the inter-provincial transportation of wheat in the country.

The meeting was told that with encouraging wheat crop this year, the country was expected to achieve the production targets.

The prime minister assured the delegation that their proposals would be considered.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jamshed Commerce All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Artist Sacha Jafri donates three priceless items t ..

9 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Americans Want Major Changes in US P ..

few seconds

Supreme Court issues notice to federal government ..

2 seconds ago

Ukraine 'welcomes' drawdown of Russian troops from ..

3 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says World Facing 'Make Or Brea ..

6 seconds ago

Russian, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Mi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.