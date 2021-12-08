Entertainers asked to register with Arts Councils by Dec 31

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Dr Waqar Ahmed on Tuesday asked the artists of Rawalpindi division associated with the music, literature, drama and fine arts to get themselves registered with the Rawalpindi Arts Council by December 31.

Talking to APP, the Director informed that the Information and Culture Department Punjab had decided to register all persons associated with music, literature, drama and fine arts.

He said that only those artists would avail concessions granted by the government in the future listed with their respective councils.

Waqar said there was no age limit for registration, adding along with the registration, a diary would be published in which the details of all the artists would be documented.

