Entertainment industry, fans pays tribute to 'Lehri' on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's beloved comedian and actor 'Lehri' on his 12th death anniversary was being remembered where media platforms and fans unite in paying heartfelt tributes to his remarkable contributions, ensuring his memory remains etched in the hearts of entertainment enthusiasts.

Lehri, known for his iconic roles in films and television shows, left an indelible mark on the industry. His unique style of comedy and impressive acting skills made him a beloved figure, transcending generations, ptv news channel reported.

Today, the industry remembers his remarkable contributions, celebrating a life that brought joy and laughter to millions.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through his film career starting from the 1950s and lasted until the 1980s. He won the Nigar Award for around a dozen films.

His first film Anokhi was released in 1956, and his last production was Dhanak in 1986.

The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

After independence, he along with his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Karachi.

He performed on radio and stage before entering the film industry.

He is still considered one of the most acclaimed comedians of South Asia.

Lehri acted in approximately 225 films and his first film was Anokhi released in 1956, while his last production was Dhanak in 1986.

The vast majority of his films had been in Urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

He won the Nigar Award for the best performance for various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri’ s forte was the quip and in his monotone, his audience became used to finding a brand of quiet, almost surreptitious humor.

To critics and to his fans, his restrained style came to personify the decency of times gone by.

After the mid-1980s, Lehri was reduced to occasional appearances on television and newspaper columns.

He died on September 13, 2012, in Karachi, aged 83, from lung, kidney diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues.

Lehri would be always remembered for his unique style of comedy and the characters which he played.