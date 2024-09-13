Open Menu

Entertainment Industry, Fans Pays Tribute To 'Lehri' On His Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Entertainment industry, fans pays tribute to 'Lehri' on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's beloved comedian and actor 'Lehri' on his 12th death anniversary was being remembered where media platforms and fans unite in paying heartfelt tributes to his remarkable contributions, ensuring his memory remains etched in the hearts of entertainment enthusiasts.

Lehri, known for his iconic roles in films and television shows, left an indelible mark on the industry. His unique style of comedy and impressive acting skills made him a beloved figure, transcending generations, ptv news channel reported.

Today, the industry remembers his remarkable contributions, celebrating a life that brought joy and laughter to millions.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through his film career starting from the 1950s and lasted until the 1980s. He won the Nigar Award for around a dozen films.

His first film Anokhi was released in 1956, and his last production was Dhanak in 1986.

The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

After independence, he along with his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Karachi.

He performed on radio and stage before entering the film industry.

He is still considered one of the most acclaimed comedians of South Asia.

Lehri acted in approximately 225 films and his first film was Anokhi released in 1956, while his last production was Dhanak in 1986.

The vast majority of his films had been in Urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

He won the Nigar Award for the best performance for various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri’ s forte was the quip and in his monotone, his audience became used to finding a brand of quiet, almost surreptitious humor.

To critics and to his fans, his restrained style came to personify the decency of times gone by.

After the mid-1980s, Lehri was reduced to occasional appearances on television and newspaper columns.

He died on September 13, 2012, in Karachi, aged 83, from lung, kidney diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues.

Lehri would be always remembered for his unique style of comedy and the characters which he played.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Died Independence September Family Media TV From Industry Best Asia Blood Million PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

13 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

13 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

13 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

13 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

13 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

13 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

13 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

13 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan