Entertainment Industry, Fans Pays Tribute To 'Lehri' On His Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's beloved comedian and actor 'Lehri' on his 12th death anniversary was being remembered where media platforms and fans unite in paying heartfelt tributes to his remarkable contributions, ensuring his memory remains etched in the hearts of entertainment enthusiasts.
Lehri, known for his iconic roles in films and television shows, left an indelible mark on the industry. His unique style of comedy and impressive acting skills made him a beloved figure, transcending generations, ptv news channel reported.
Today, the industry remembers his remarkable contributions, celebrating a life that brought joy and laughter to millions.
Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.
Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through his film career starting from the 1950s and lasted until the 1980s. He won the Nigar Award for around a dozen films.
His first film Anokhi was released in 1956, and his last production was Dhanak in 1986.
The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.
After independence, he along with his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Karachi.
He performed on radio and stage before entering the film industry.
He is still considered one of the most acclaimed comedians of South Asia.
Lehri acted in approximately 225 films and his first film was Anokhi released in 1956, while his last production was Dhanak in 1986.
The vast majority of his films had been in Urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.
He won the Nigar Award for the best performance for various films between 1964 and 1986.
Lehri’ s forte was the quip and in his monotone, his audience became used to finding a brand of quiet, almost surreptitious humor.
To critics and to his fans, his restrained style came to personify the decency of times gone by.
After the mid-1980s, Lehri was reduced to occasional appearances on television and newspaper columns.
He died on September 13, 2012, in Karachi, aged 83, from lung, kidney diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues.
Lehri would be always remembered for his unique style of comedy and the characters which he played.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC-II to feature multidimensional corridor aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es: Envoy2 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed2 minutes ago
-
'Legal reforms' vital for country's progress: Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
PPP chief felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on his victory in by-polls22 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed by unknown outlaws22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 215,400 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held32 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked32 minutes ago
-
NA session commences42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Makhdoom Tahir on NA-171 bye-election victory52 minutes ago
-
'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million ..1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for the Local Government by-elections in Lower Kohistan1 hour ago