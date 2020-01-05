UrduPoint.com
Entertainment Tax On Cinemas From Feb 1st

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has sent suggestions to the provincial government for imposition of entertainment tax on cinemas.

Director Excise and Taxation, Abdullah Khan told APP here on Sunday the Excise department Punjab had sought suggestions about entertainment tax.

He said the film association was demanding five percent tax and five years relaxation on new cinemas while the department suggested inspection of cinemas should be ensured, minimum seven percent tax and one year relaxation on new cinemas.

He said negotiations between the government and association were underway.

He hoped that entertainment tax would likely to be imposed from February 1st, adding that currently 15 cinemas are functioning in Multan City.

About property tax survey, the Director Excise said the process of bringing new buildings into tax net was in progress. He said the survey would be completed by the end of June through various phases.

He said that in first phase they had sought documentation from the building owners while door to door marking would be made in second phase.

He said the new property tax would be imposed from July 1st.

It is to be mention here that the property survey was being conducted after five years.

