Enthralling 3-day Shandur Polo Festival Concludes Successfully In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A three-day enthralling colourful celebrations of traditional Shandur polo festival concluded successfully in Chitral valley where thousands of tourists from all across Pakistan including International tourists had participated in the event and enjoyed polo matches.

The provincial government in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has made all-out efforts to promote sports and tourism while the polo game found special attention for the tourists, ptv news channel reported.

The world's highest polo field, Shandur, Upper Chitral, is the site of the annual polo festival, which features teams from Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral.

A foreign tourist admired that the unique location of the polo ground makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers and polo enthusiasts.

The final match of the festival was played between Chitral and Gilgit Beltistan teams, said a local visitor.

The festival also concluded with special traditional, cultural, and adventurous activities including music and dance in the evening at the world's highest polo ground at Shandur.

Along with this, administration officials, including high civil and military officials, a large number of local people and other guests had attended the event.

On this occasion, local artists also performed Waziristan dance and sang national songs.

