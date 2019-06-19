UrduPoint.com
Enthusiasm For The Elections: In General, Results Show That While Participation In Canvassing Fell From 1988 To 2002, It Rose After The 2002 Elections From 23% To 33% In The 2018 Elections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:37 PM

Enthusiasm for the elections: In general, results show that while participation in canvassing fell from 1988 to 2002, it rose after the 2002 elections from 23% to 33% in the 2018 elections

This press release is part of a Special Press Release that aims to provide the readers with interesting findings from Gallup Pakistan’s electoral database

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019) This press release is part of a Special Press Release that aims to provide the readers with interesting findings from Gallup Pakistan’s electoral database.

Over a period of 20 years, on every Election Day, Gallup Pakistan in its Exit Poll has asked a nationally representative sample of voters about their involvement in the election campaigns. Results show that, despite possible grievances with governments and leaders, the voters have not become apathetic to the electoral process.

41% of Pakistanis in 2013 and 40% in 2018 hoisted flags during the election campaigns. Additionally, 33% of Pakistanis got a chance to participate in canvassing in the 2018 elections. While this is lower than the 40% participation in 1988, political activism seems to have grown after 2002 where only 23% got a chance of canvassing.


Canvassing: A nationally representative sample of both men and women from four provinces of Pakistan was asked the following question on each Election Day since 1988 National Election: “During the current election campaign, did you get a chance to canvassing?” In 2018, responses show that 33% of the voters said “Yes” while 61% said “No” and 6% had no response.

In 2013, 30% voters said “Yes” while 70% said “No”. Overall, the results from 1998, 1993, 1997, 2002, 2013 and 2018 show that the proportion that said “Yes” fell from 40% in 1998 to 33% in 2018.


Flag hoisting: Voters were then asked the following question on Election Day: “During the current election campaign, did you get a chance to hoist flags?” In 2018, 40% said, “Yes”, 53% said “No” and 7% had no response. Results from previous years 1988, 1993 and 2013 have only slight variations in the responses.

