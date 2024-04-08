Open Menu

Enthusiastic Reception For Newly Elected MNA, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly In Chitral

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chitral

The recent arrival of Abdul Taif, the newly elected Member of National Assembly from Chitral, and Suraya Bibi, Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Member of Provincial Assembly from Upper Chitral District, received a fervent welcome in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The recent arrival of Abdul Taif, the newly elected Member of National Assembly from Chitral, and Suraya Bibi, Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Member of Provincial Assembly from Upper Chitral District, received a fervent welcome in Chitral.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) orchestrated a grand procession, commencing at the Lowari Tunnel and culminating in a jubilant reception in Chitral, adorned with heartfelt displays of affection and admiration.

The enthusiastic reception unfolded as dedicated PTI workers eagerly awaited the dignitaries at various locales, including Ziarat, Ashriat, Drosh, Sayedabad, Buroz, Chamerkan, and Chitral, extending warm greetings with traditional garlands and exuberant displays of solidarity.

Notably, in Chamerkan, the endearing gesture of two young daughters of Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah Advocate, who tenderly presented a bouquet of flowers, added a touching dimension to the celebratory welcome.

Amidst the spirited welcome, a brief ceremony convened at a plaza in Drosh under the leadership of Haji Gul Nawaz Khan, President of Tehsil Drosh, where he extended felicitations to the newly elected assembly members and imparted seasoned advice on the transient nature of political authority, emphasizing the enduring value of selfless service to the populace.

Member National Assembly Abdul Latif articulated his resolute commitment to national service and echoed the potential for Chitral to thrive as a premier tourism destination, underscoring the need for infrastructural improvements to bolster the region's developmental prospects.

The convoy's arrival in Chitral culminated in a gracious reception at the Governor's Cottage, where Tehsil Chitral Nazeem Prince Amanur Rehman extended a warm reception and hosted an Iftar party in honor of the distinguished guests, drawing a large gathering of well-wishers and supporters.

APP/ghf/378

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Young Resolute Chitral Ziarat Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers or ..

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

2 minutes ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

2 minutes ago
 AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items

AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items

2 minutes ago
 White House urges Palestine group to 'come through ..

White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder

45 minutes ago
 Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship ..

Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship charge

44 minutes ago
SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late so ..

SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late sowing due to water shortage

44 minutes ago
 Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishe ..

Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen

44 minutes ago
 Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthenin ..

Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties

44 minutes ago
 Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97

Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97

45 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest street criminal

Police claim to arrest street criminal

2 hours ago
 403 profiteers fined

403 profiteers fined

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan