Enthusiastic Reception For Newly Elected MNA, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly In Chitral
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 10:46 PM
The recent arrival of Abdul Taif, the newly elected Member of National Assembly from Chitral, and Suraya Bibi, Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Member of Provincial Assembly from Upper Chitral District, received a fervent welcome in Chitral
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) orchestrated a grand procession, commencing at the Lowari Tunnel and culminating in a jubilant reception in Chitral, adorned with heartfelt displays of affection and admiration.
The enthusiastic reception unfolded as dedicated PTI workers eagerly awaited the dignitaries at various locales, including Ziarat, Ashriat, Drosh, Sayedabad, Buroz, Chamerkan, and Chitral, extending warm greetings with traditional garlands and exuberant displays of solidarity.
Notably, in Chamerkan, the endearing gesture of two young daughters of Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah Advocate, who tenderly presented a bouquet of flowers, added a touching dimension to the celebratory welcome.
Amidst the spirited welcome, a brief ceremony convened at a plaza in Drosh under the leadership of Haji Gul Nawaz Khan, President of Tehsil Drosh, where he extended felicitations to the newly elected assembly members and imparted seasoned advice on the transient nature of political authority, emphasizing the enduring value of selfless service to the populace.
Member National Assembly Abdul Latif articulated his resolute commitment to national service and echoed the potential for Chitral to thrive as a premier tourism destination, underscoring the need for infrastructural improvements to bolster the region's developmental prospects.
The convoy's arrival in Chitral culminated in a gracious reception at the Governor's Cottage, where Tehsil Chitral Nazeem Prince Amanur Rehman extended a warm reception and hosted an Iftar party in honor of the distinguished guests, drawing a large gathering of well-wishers and supporters.
