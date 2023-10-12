Entire community to contribute to the restoration of the clean environment of Torghar

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Ziaullah Khan Marwat, while taking a commendable initiative in collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Human Appeal Pakistan, chaired a workshop on Thursday aimed at addressing cleanliness and sanitation concerns in Torgar district while promoting awareness about the importance of clean water usage

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Torghar Ziaullah Khan Marwat, while taking a commendable initiative in collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Human Appeal Pakistan, chaired a workshop on Thursday aimed at addressing cleanliness and sanitation concerns in Torgar district while promoting awareness about the importance of clean water usage.

At the event, officials from different stakeholders, including UNICEF representatives, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and Human Appeal representatives, along with representatives from various relevant district departments, were present.

The Primary objective of this workshop was to enlighten government officials about the programme's goals and objectives.

All participants exhibited their unwavering commitment and dedication to working collaboratively in order to achieve these crucial programme milestones.

While addressing the meeting, DC Torghar said that with this concerted effort, there is now a prevailing sense of optimism that the entire community in the Torgar district will actively contribute to the restoration of a clean environment, thereby upholding human dignity and safeguarding future generations from the detrimental effects of pollution and unhygienic practices.

Open defecation, in particular, has been identified as a significant threat to the district's picturesque environment, and this program serves as a vital step toward rectifying this issue.