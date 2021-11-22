Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Monday that 'the whole drama' was about hearing of Maryam Safdar's appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Monday that 'the whole drama' was about hearing of Maryam Safdar's appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a message on the social networking site Twitter, he said that everything would have been well, had the court not heard the appeal and the case had been adjourned as per the wishes of the offender.

From the day first, Nawaz Sharif family had been using delaying tactics and did not want real facts of the case be discussed, he added.

Akbar went on to say that the funded agenda to make the constitutional institutions controversial was quite old.