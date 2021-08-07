UrduPoint.com

Entire Excise And Taxation Team Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

Entire excise and taxation team suspended

The Adviser to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman has suspended the entire squad on misbehaving with Tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Adviser to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman has suspended the entire squad on misbehaving with Tourists.

The suspended squad including in-charge was suspended for misusing of government powers and checking tourists' vehicles on Naran Road besides harassing them without any reason.

Talking to media men, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that tourists were guests and mistreatment of guests was not our tradition and in this connection an inquiry committee had been formed to probe the matter within 7 days.

The inquiry-committee would be consisted on Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotizes Control.

He said that due to unauthorized road checking the services of the follow staff of EIB-3 mobile Squad Hazara Region, have been placed under suspension with immediate effects including Sardar Abdul Majeed (ASI), Fayaz (Constables), Naveed Ashraf (Constable), Mehmood (Constable) and Shah Imtiaz (Driver).

Moreover, the said officials also directed to park official vehicles at the Province Excise Warehouse, if any allotted with immediate effect.

Masaud Haq, Excise and Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operation), has been nominated as inquiring officer and he is directed to submit the fact finding report to the Director General Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 7 days.

