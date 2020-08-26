Entire government machinery remained alert to supervise relief work: Murtaza Wahab

The spokesman for the Sindh Government, Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the entire Sindh government's machinery remained alert and has been on roads to supervise the post rains related relief work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The spokesman for the Sindh Government, Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the entire Sindh government's machinery remained alert and has been on roads to supervise the post rains related relief work.

In a tweet, he said that Karachi has received unprecedented rainfalls this year, with 345 millimeter rain recorded at PAF Faisal Base.

"This year Karachi has received unprecedented rainfall. Total rainfall in August so far has been recorded at 345 MM (PAF Faisal Base) which is highest since the year 1931", said Murtaza Wahab.