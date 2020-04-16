UrduPoint.com
Entire IOK Will Be Under Complete Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Entire IOK will be under complete lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir will continue to be under strict lockdown beyond April 20 owing to COVID-19 hotspots across its districts.

All districts of Kashmir division had more than one COVID-19 hotspot and, therefore, the authorities would not be able to ease restrictions on public movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country and directed for the extension of the lockdown till May 3. He, however, has allowed a moment of respite for cities and localities that have reported no coronavirus cases so far. The relaxations will be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical education Atal Dulloo informed that the Jammu and Kashmir government will wait for the detailed guidelines for lockdown and relaxation being issued by the New Delhi.

