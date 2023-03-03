UrduPoint.com

Entire Machinery, Staff Activated For Success Of Digital Census: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 09:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that entire machinery and staff of local administration have been activated for success of digital census drive in Faisalabad.

She went to various streets of the city area here on Friday to check implementation on census campaign. � She�also checked data entries on enumerators' tablets in addition to reviewing the record compiled by the field staff.

She also distributed pamphlets among the people and appealed them to cooperate with census teams and provide them accurate information.

She also checked security arrangements for the enumerators working in the field.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner also presided over a meeting and took briefing about security, transportation plan of digital census drive.

She also directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure regular checking of census arrangements and remove flaws on urgent basis.

Statistical officer briefed the commissioner about census drive and said that 7574 tabs are fully functional across the division.

Meanwhile, DC Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar also visited various localities and checked performance of census teams in addition to reviewing house marking in city areas.

