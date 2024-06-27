Entire Muslim Nations To Be United To End Kashmirs' Sufferings: AJK President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday stressed the need for unity among the entire Muslims nations as vital for ending the plights of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
Talking to a private news channel, he urges the international community and organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.
He said Pakistan is continuing its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmir cause and Kashmiri people have great respect for Pakistani nation as well.
The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) should also play a pro-active role in resolving the conflict by uniting the entire Muslim world under one umbrella, he highlighted.
He further said that the world is also aware of the Indian aggressive policies and expressing concerns over the grim situation in IIOJ&K, adding, the time is not far when the Kashmiris will get their fundamental right to self-determination.
The economy and culture of occupied Kashmir had also been destroyed by Indian occupied forces, he added.
"I would like to request the Pakistani nation and friends of Kashmir across the globe to support our call to support the Kashmiris' fighting for their right to self-determination", he added.
