Open Menu

Entire Muslim Nations To Be United To End Kashmirs' Sufferings: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Entire Muslim nations to be united to end Kashmirs' sufferings: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday stressed the need for unity among the entire Muslims nations as vital for ending the plights of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday stressed the need for unity among the entire Muslims nations as vital for ending the plights of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a private news channel, he urges the international community and organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said Pakistan is continuing its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmir cause and Kashmiri people have great respect for Pakistani nation as well.

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) should also play a pro-active role in resolving the conflict by uniting the entire Muslim world under one umbrella, he highlighted.

He further said that the world is also aware of the Indian aggressive policies and expressing concerns over the grim situation in IIOJ&K, adding, the time is not far when the Kashmiris will get their fundamental right to self-determination.

The economy and culture of occupied Kashmir had also been destroyed by Indian occupied forces, he added.

"I would like to request the Pakistani nation and friends of Kashmir across the globe to support our call to support the Kashmiris' fighting for their right to self-determination", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Muslim Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture ..

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census

21 minutes ago
 UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afgha ..

UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees

21 minutes ago
 Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

20 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

41 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanj ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York

38 minutes ago
 Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, ..

Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out

38 minutes ago
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parl ..

CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner gives cash prizes to international ho ..

Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur

38 minutes ago
 'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green ..

'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green innovation

38 minutes ago
 Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

42 minutes ago
 Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

42 minutes ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan