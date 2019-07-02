UrduPoint.com
Entire Nagaland Declared 'disturbed' For Six More Months

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:02 PM

The entire Indian state of Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for six more months, till December-end, under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the move clearly shows growing resentment in Nagaland against Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The entire Indian state of Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for six more months, till December-end, under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the move clearly shows growing resentment in Nagaland against Delhi.

The black law empowers the Indian forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice. The Act has been in force in Nagaland for several decades, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition" that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

More Stories From Pakistan

