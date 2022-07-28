UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the entire nation awaited the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) prohibited funding case

"We request the ECP to announce the decision on the PTI's prohibited funding. We will accept, whatever the decision is given in this case," he said while addressing a news conference.

Flanked by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, he said the constitution did not allow any party to receive funds from a foreign citizen or company.

The PTI had received funds from the foreign companies and individuals, he added.

He said the country needed stability for which all-out efforts were being made by the coalition government, which would definitely resolve the current crisis.

The coalition government, Musadik said, had taken tough decisions to save the country from default. "We will save the country and ready to pay the price whatever it will be." "We are already paying the price for saving the country," he maintained.

He regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from his son, and also deprived of his constitutional right.

On the contrary, he said, Imran Khan was declared "Sadiq and Amin" (honest and righteous), whose government had returned $190 million to the person from whom the amount was confiscated in the United Kingdom under the Economic Crime Act.

In exchange, that person gave Imran Khan and his wife some 450 kanals of land in the name of a trust, and another 250 kanals to Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan, he added.

Musadik said some PTI parliamentarians were de-seated after Imran Khan wrote a letter, but the decision which came on the letter written by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was before everyone.

"Does Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain not head a party?" he questioned, adding there should be no separate laws and punishments for two parties in similar cases.

To a query, he said the PTI government did not buy the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) when it was available at cheap rates.

He said the coalition parties were taking decision with unanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

