Entire Nation Committed To Defeat Terrorists: CM Sindh

Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the terrorists were enemies of Pakistan and its people, but the nation was committed to defeating them.

He said while talking to the media along with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori during his visit to Mazar-e-Quaid for paying tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Pakistan Day.

He said that the police and other law enforcement agencies under the guideline of the government were working day and night to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his cabinet had approved a Rs. 15.6 billion Ramzan package for 7,810,482 low-income families under which Rs. 2,000 cash will be transferred to each family through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a subsidy to buy 30kg atta at Rs65/kg.

"The leftover low-income people can verify their eligibility by entering their National Identity Card numbers on BISP number `8171' or they can visit the nearest BISP centre to register themselves," he added.

The CM disclosed that an ordinance was being promulgated to control hoarding and profiteering. "Under the ordinance, the powers to control the prices, artificial price hike, and hoarding have been given to food department officers apart from the officers of Revenue department," he said.

Talking about Pakistan Day, Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh Assembly had the honour to have passed a resolution in support of Pakistan in March 1943. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah through his political wisdom and struggle created the country, he underlined.

"Now, it becomes our utmost responsibility to make this country strong enough so that our future generation can live a secure, safe, and sound life," Shah said.

The CM condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir and paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their struggle against Indian occupation.

Murad congratulated Muslims living all over the world, particularly in Pakistan, and Sindh for the start of the holy month of Ramzan. "This month teaches us to sacrifice, help the needy, and financially support the poor," he said and stressed on following the teachings of islam.

Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath on the 'mazar' (tomb) of the father of the nation, offered fateha, and recorded his impression in the visitors' book opened on Pakistan Day.

