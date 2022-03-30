Entire nation firmly stands with PM: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that the entire nation firmly stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that the entire nation firmly stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons, he said that the threat letter was an attack on independent foreign policy as some sections would not like an independent foreign policy of the country, adding that the external conspiracy had failed.

Replying a question regarding No-Confidence Motion, he said that yet voting did not take place, adding that voting day was very important.

He said that opposition would not be able to complete required numbers during No-confidence motion.