Entire nation grieved over plane crash: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that entire nation is in a state of sorrow due to tragic plane crash incident in Karachi.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that entire nation is in a state of sorrow due to tragic plane crash incident in Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, "People equally share the grief of the families who lost their beloved ones in this incident.

" He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the grieved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The minister said that due to this tragic incident Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity.

He added that all possible facilities were being provided to the affectees of the incident on thedirection of Prime Minister Imran Khan.