Entire Nation Grieved Over Plane Crash: Chohan
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that entire nation is in a state of sorrow due to tragic plane crash incident in Karachi.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, "People equally share the grief of the families who lost their beloved ones in this incident.
" He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the grieved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
The minister said that due to this tragic incident Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity.
He added that all possible facilities were being provided to the affectees of the incident on thedirection of Prime Minister Imran Khan.