Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday said that the entire nation is proud of being a nuclear power, thanks to nuclear explosions, Pakistan's defense has become invincible, today, no enemy could look at Pakistan with a malicious eye.

Talking to APP, he said that when India attacked Pakistan in the past few days, the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that PML (N) leader and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, ignoring international pressure, took a historic decision to make Pakistan a nuclear power and on May 28, successful nuclear explosions were carried out in the rugged and high mountains of Balochistan, which increased Pakistan's honor and prestige in the world and the entire nation is proud of becoming a nuclear power.

He said that the acquisition of nuclear capability secured Pakistan's geographical borders and made it possible to counter the war madness and aggressive ambitions of an enemy like India, today, if we did not have nuclear capability, the enemy could have harmed us.

He said that the May 28 is the day of renewal of the pledge, on the occasion of this important day, we congratulated to the entire nation and the armed forces.

Let us all Muslims celebrate and highlight the day of the country becoming a nuclear power in a good way so that the enemies of Pakistan are forced to think a thousand times before looking at it with a dirty eye, he mentioned.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Pakistan is the first nuclear power in the world of islam, therefore, being the only nuclear power of the Muslim Ummah, it is frowned upon by enemy countries saying that thanks to the brave sons of the Pakistani army, no enemy could even think of aggression against the country of Pakistan.

