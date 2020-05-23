UrduPoint.com
Entire Nation Mourns Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Plane Tragedy: Qureshi

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the entire nation mourns over loss of precious human lives in Karachi plane crash.

It is tragic incident as most of the passengers who embraced martyrdom were on their way to home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is top priority of the government to provide best medical facilities to the survivors.

He said rescue activities are underway and relevant authorities are performing their duties vigilantly.

The Minister said Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was in miserable condition during the tenure of previous governments, while the incumbent government took corrective measures for the betterment of the institution.

He further said PIA is a national airline and there is always space for further improvement.

