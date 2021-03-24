Entire nation paid tribute to efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, dignitaries on March 23: Iqbal Sarpra

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Director Industries Muhammad Iqbal Sarpra on Wednesday said entire nation celebrated Pakistan Day with enthusiasm and paid rich tribute to great efforts of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and dignitaries over the holding of prestigious events in country and Balochistan on March 23.

He said that the resolution of Pakistan had presented on March 23, 1940 in Lahore which was a great day where our forefathers not only presented a resolution for the Muslims of India to achieve a separate state but also dispelled the negative concept that there is differences in customs of life between Muslims and Hindus.

They proved that Muslims and Hindus are in fact two separate religions and nations that can not coexist in any way, he said.

Sarpara further said we are living in an independent country due to hard work and wisdom of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our elders.

He said today we have complete religious freedom in this country while we have to renew our commitment to work for development of the country.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Sarpra said that today the country was facing difficulties for internal and external fronts and especially in the dangerous situation of the third wave of coronavirus, we must unite and take serious steps to get rid of this disease and other problems.

He said that the purpose of celebrating March 23 every year was that we would not hesitate from any sacrifice for the survival, integrity and sovereignty of this country.