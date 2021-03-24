UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Nation Paid Tribute To Efforts Of Quaid-e-Azam, Dignitaries On March 23: Iqbal Sarpra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Entire nation paid tribute to efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, dignitaries on March 23: Iqbal Sarpra

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Director Industries Muhammad Iqbal Sarpra on Wednesday said entire nation celebrated Pakistan Day with enthusiasm and paid rich tribute to great efforts of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and dignitaries over the holding of prestigious events in country and Balochistan on March 23.

He said that the resolution of Pakistan had presented on March 23, 1940 in Lahore which was a great day where our forefathers not only presented a resolution for the Muslims of India to achieve a separate state but also dispelled the negative concept that there is differences in customs of life between Muslims and Hindus.

They proved that Muslims and Hindus are in fact two separate religions and nations that can not coexist in any way, he said.

Sarpara further said we are living in an independent country due to hard work and wisdom of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our elders.

He said today we have complete religious freedom in this country while we have to renew our commitment to work for development of the country.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Sarpra said that today the country was facing difficulties for internal and external fronts and especially in the dangerous situation of the third wave of coronavirus, we must unite and take serious steps to get rid of this disease and other problems.

He said that the purpose of celebrating March 23 every year was that we would not hesitate from any sacrifice for the survival, integrity and sovereignty of this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution Balochistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day March Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

10 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

18 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

31 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

31 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present World's First Electric ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.