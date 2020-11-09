UrduPoint.com
Entire Nation Pays Homage To Dr. Allama Iqabal On His Birth Anniversary: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday said the entire nation was paying homage to national poet and great philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary.

In a message issued here, he said that Allama Iqbal would always be remembered for giving idea of separate Islamic state in the subcontinent.

He said the poet of the east always stressed for unity and harmony among Muslims.

Jam Kamal Khan said the thoughts and words of Dr. Allama Iqbal were still a beacon for us today, adding that the philosophy of Allama Iqbal should be followed in the province for achieving collective development and prosperity.

More Stories From Pakistan

