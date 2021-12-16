UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Pays Tribute To Martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:53 PM

Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the tragedy of Army Public School (APS) and the fall of Dhaka are two unforgettable events in our history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the tragedy of Army Public school (APS) and the fall of Dhaka are two unforgettable events in our history.

In a message here on Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that today the whole nation pays tribute and salutes to its martyrs.

He said that these martyrs gave a new impetus to the Pakistani nation to fight against the enemies of the country.

He said that elements with malicious intentions against the country would be dealt severely.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Dhaka Rashid

Recent Stories

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet fou ..

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet found

5 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service ..

IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service on charge of corruption

5 minutes ago
 Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Wi ..

Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Within 72 Hours From Travelers

5 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

28 minutes ago
 Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discu ..

Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discuss 2020 Downing of Ukraine Pas ..

5 minutes ago
 Iran Sends US 12-Point Project in Response to Wash ..

Iran Sends US 12-Point Project in Response to Washington's Proposals - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.