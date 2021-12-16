Entire Nation Pays Tribute To Martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the tragedy of Army Public school (APS) and the fall of Dhaka are two unforgettable events in our history.
In a message here on Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that today the whole nation pays tribute and salutes to its martyrs.
He said that these martyrs gave a new impetus to the Pakistani nation to fight against the enemies of the country.
He said that elements with malicious intentions against the country would be dealt severely.