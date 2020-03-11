Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman Akram over his bravery

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) The entire nation paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 Pilot Wing Commander Noman Akram over embracing “Shahadat” for the motherland here on Wednesday.

F-16 became top trend soon after PAF jet crashed in Shakrparian near Islamabad capital during rehearsal session for March 23rd, Pakistan Day.

The citizens lauded his bravery by sharing his pictures and videos on social media, saying that “martyred never die”. Yashfeen Jamal, an anchor of a local tv channel, shared interview of Wing Commander Noman Akram wherein he was seen determined to sacrifice his life for the country.

Yashfeen said that Noman Akram was an humble, professional and focused person who devoted himself to serve the country.

In another tweet, she wrote: “He was true to his word that if needed he would gladly lay down his life for this Country.

May Allah grant him the highest place amongst the Shuhda, and grant his family Sabr to bear this loss. This is a small clip from the programme we recorded with his Sqn.

Wing Commander Noman Akram was declared the top gun of Pakistan Air Force as he won Inter Squadron Armament Competition of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) last year. Noman obtained the best individual score in the competition.

Pakistan Air Force' F-16 Aircraft crashed near Islamabad, the sources said here on Wednesday. Wing commander Noman Akram OC 9 Squadron who was flying the jet embraced "Shahadat" during rehearsal session for 23rd March, Pakistan Day. The aircraft crashed in Shakarparian jungle near Parade ground.