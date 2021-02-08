Entire nation praying for safe return of Sadpara, other climbers: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the entire nation was praying for the safe return of its hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other foreign mountaineers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the entire nation was praying for the safe return of its hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other foreign mountaineers.

In a tweet, he said that efforts were underway to trace the missing climbers.

He prayed for early return of the missing climbers.