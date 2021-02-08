UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Nation Praying For Safe Return Of Sadpara, Other Climbers: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Entire nation praying for safe return of Sadpara, other climbers: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the entire nation was praying for the safe return of its hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other foreign mountaineers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the entire nation was praying for the safe return of its hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other foreign mountaineers.

In a tweet, he said that efforts were underway to trace the missing climbers.

He prayed for early return of the missing climbers.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in road acc ..

26 minutes ago

Steps suggested to improve documentation of econom ..

33 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 19 in village raids in northwest Niger ..

13 seconds ago

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

15 seconds ago

Ad supporting Indian farmers' protest aired during ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan persistently among top 10 countries affec ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.