ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the entire nation was praying for the national cricket team's triumph against India in the crucial World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester (England).

Extending her best wishes in a tweet to them, she said the team would be achieving a landmark victory through professional fervor, passion and team work.

"The national flag will fly high due to your hard work," she said while raising morale of the team on the occasion.