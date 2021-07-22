Entire nation proud of national heroes ultimate sacrifices: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the entire nation was proud of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by its national heroes.

The army chief and his wife visited family of Shaheed (martyr) Captain Basit Ali at Shaheed's native village near Haripur and prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Interacting with the family of Shaheed, the COAS said, "... nothing is greater than laying down one's life for defence of the country."He also reiterated the firm resolve of the armed forces against enemies of Pakistan.