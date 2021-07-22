UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Nation Proud Of National Heroes Ultimate Sacrifices: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Entire nation proud of national heroes ultimate sacrifices: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the entire nation was proud of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by its national heroes.

The army chief and his wife visited family of Shaheed (martyr) Captain Basit Ali at Shaheed's native village near Haripur and prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Interacting with the family of Shaheed, the COAS said, "... nothing is greater than laying down one's life for defence of the country."He also reiterated the firm resolve of the armed forces against enemies of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Wife General Qamar Javed Bajwa Haripur Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

3 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

6 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.