UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Entire Nation Proud Of Pak Armed Forces': Sirajul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:29 PM

'Entire nation proud of Pak armed forces': Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the entire nation is proud of Pak armed forces that have rendered countless sacrifices to defend the county

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the entire nation is proud of Pak armed forces that have rendered countless sacrifices to defend the county.

He was talking to the media after laying a wreath and offering prayer at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Batapur here on Friday.

Senator Siraj said every individual was standing with the armed forces to thwart conspiracies against integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. The Pak Army, he said, defended the country's boundaries by sacrificing their lives and gave a bitter response to the enemies. The armed forces, he added, were now even stronger than the time of 1965 and 1971 beside millions of youth were ready to fight along with the army in case of any aggression.

He said the September 6 was not only the day to pay tribute to the martyrs but it was the day to renew the pledge to defend the ideological and physical boundaries of the country.

He urged the world to raise voice in support of Kashmiri people who had spent a month under curfew and worst communication blockade. He said thousands of people could die due to severe food and medicine shortages in the held region.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed September Prayer Media Million

Recent Stories

Kamran Bangash visits residences of Frontier Const ..

2 minutes ago

KP PTA slashes fares of diesel-run commuters' vehi ..

2 minutes ago

Rosatom Receives Main License for Construction of ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Dispersing Protesters in Mong Kok ..

2 minutes ago

US Limits Family Remittances to Cuba to Squeeze Go ..

7 minutes ago

11 accused given in FIA custody in illegal kidney ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.