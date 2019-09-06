'Entire nation proud of Pak armed forces': Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the entire nation is proud of Pak armed forces that have rendered countless sacrifices to defend the county

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the entire nation is proud of Pak armed forces that have rendered countless sacrifices to defend the county.

He was talking to the media after laying a wreath and offering prayer at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Batapur here on Friday.

Senator Siraj said every individual was standing with the armed forces to thwart conspiracies against integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. The Pak Army, he said, defended the country's boundaries by sacrificing their lives and gave a bitter response to the enemies. The armed forces, he added, were now even stronger than the time of 1965 and 1971 beside millions of youth were ready to fight along with the army in case of any aggression.

He said the September 6 was not only the day to pay tribute to the martyrs but it was the day to renew the pledge to defend the ideological and physical boundaries of the country.

He urged the world to raise voice in support of Kashmiri people who had spent a month under curfew and worst communication blockade. He said thousands of people could die due to severe food and medicine shortages in the held region.