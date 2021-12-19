UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Recognizes Service Of Christian Community For Pakistan: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday the entire nation recognizes the services of christian community from the establishment to the stability of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest at the Christmas function organized by Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot.

Addressing the participants, the Minister said that in all fields including politics, health and education, Christians along with Pakistani brothers were contributing their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

PTI Central Deputy Secretary General Omer Farooq Meyer said that employees of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) were hardworking and their efforts in keeping the city clean were commendable.

He said that people of all religions living in Pakistan were enjoying full freedom and equal opportunities.

He said: "We are with the Christian community in happiness and sorrow, and will continue to move forward while maintaining an atmosphere of brotherhood.

SWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khalid Javed Goraya said that Christian employees would be paid their December salaries before Christmas.

He said the institution was being modernized and the entire SWMC team was committed to meet the challenges facing the company with the increase in the working area.

Hardworking employees were a real asset to the organization, he added.

Later, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer Farooq Meyer, SWMC Chief Executive Officer Khalid Javed Goraya, COMCS Zubair Wattoo and Pastor Sohrab jointly cut the Christmascake.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country.

